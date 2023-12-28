Mumbai, December 28: Following a minor boy allegedly sprayed sanitiser on his friends face and lighted a matchstick, the 16-year-old victim suffered first-degree burns in Maharashtra. The incident took place after a little disagreement that arose between the two friends on December 26, according to DN Nagar police.

The victim and his companion were using their mobile phones to play games when the incident happened on Gol Dongri Road in Andheri (West). Uttar Pradesh Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Forced to Drink Sanitiser for Resisting Molestation Bid in Bareilly.

The 16-year-old student was arrested by DN Nagar police after he attacked his friend with sanitiser and lighted a matchstick. A police official from the DN Nagar police station stated, "The teen was produced before the child welfare committee and was counselled before he was handed over to his parents."

According to reports, the victim's left cheek, ear, and neck sustained superficial burns. In the complaint, the victim's aunt said that her nephew had gone to Masjid for namaz along with his friend. When I returned home in the evening, I found him crying with burns on his face. He said it happened after his friend sprayed sanitizer and set fire to him, she told TOI. Hand Sanitizer Explodes in Texas Woman's Hand Leaving Her Whole Body Covered in Flames As She Tried to Light a Candle Nearby.

Moreover, a case has been registered in the matter under the Indian Penal Code section 326 (A) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) against the minor.

