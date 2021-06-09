New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 23,88,40,635 as per the 7 pm provisional report on Tuesday, informed Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, 13,32,471 beneficiaries in the age group 18 to 44 years received their first dose and 76,723 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 3,17,37,869 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 3,16,134 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, said the ministry.

It further stated that Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

As per the ministry, the total of 23,88,40,635 include 99,95,552 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 68,91,662 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,63,80,521 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (first dose), 87,26,071 FLWs (second dose), 3,17,37,869 for the age group of 18 to 44 years (first dose) and 3,16,134 in the same age group (2nd dose).

It also includes 7,25,46,765 people in the age group of 45 to 60 years (first dose), 1,15,34,478 in the same age group (2nd dose), 6,12,75,505 aged above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,94,36,078 in the same age group (2nd Dose).

The ministry further stated that as on Day-144 of the vaccination drive (June 8, 2021), total 25,58,652 vaccine doses were given. 22,67,842 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,90,810 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm. (ANI)

