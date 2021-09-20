New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): India has administered over 80.85 crore vaccine doses under the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, according to a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At 0.95 per cent, the active Covid-19 cases are the lowest in the country since March 2020. India's active case stands at 3,18,181, which is the lowest in 183 days. The country recorded 30,256 new cases in the last 24 hours.

As many as 43,938 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,27,15,105.

For the last 87 days, the weekly positivity rate (2.07%) is less than 3 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is less than 3 per cent for the past 21 days.

Over 55.36 crore tests have been conducted so far. (ANI)

