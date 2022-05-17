Bhubaneswar, May 17 (PTI) Noting that society needs knowledge that transforms lives, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked college teachers to develop problem-solving attitude among students.

Addressing an orientation programme for 908 newly-appointed lecturers of aided colleges, Patnaik asked them to help students develop a critical trait.

"We need knowledge that solves our problems and transforms lives," he said.

Congratulating the new lecturers, the chief minister said, "You are here by the potency of your education, and also going to make a career in education. So, none understands the importance of education better than you."

Patnaik said his government has launched recruitment drives to fill up vacant teacher posts on a massive scale.

Since 2016, the state has initiated the recruitment process for 3,768 college teachers, of which 2,320 teachers have already been appointed in different aided colleges, he said.

Similarly, the process is on to recruit 991 lecturers in various government colleges and teachers' education institutes, Patnaik said.

He said the process to recruit over 1,000 professors, associate professors and assistant professors in various disciplines in state universities has already been started.

The colleges will also get smart classrooms like schools, he said.

