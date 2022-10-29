Jodhpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Rajasthan minister B D Kalla on Saturday said pressure must be exerted on the central government to include Rajasthani in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Kalla, the minister of education, art, culture and archeology, said the state assembly has already passed a unanimous resolution to incorporate Rajasthani in the officially recognised list of languages, but the BJP-led government at the Centre has so far not given official status to it.

"I do not know why the Centre has been sitting on this... But now is the time for the people (of Rajasthan) to unite for the cause by committing to 'no recognition, no vote'”, Kalla said as he urged the people to boycott the BJP in the Assembly polls due next year.

The minister asserted that Rajasthani is spoken by over 100 million people across the globe and hence, the language cannot be ignored.

Kalla was addressing a two-day event -- 'Anjas Mahotsav' -- organised by Rekhta Foundation to promote and conserve Rajasthani literature, music, songs, art and culture in Jodhpur.

Rekhta Foundation Founder Sanjiv Saraf said the event will bring together scholars, researchers, and artists to "bring the beauty and diversity of Rajasthan to the forefront”. PTI COR

