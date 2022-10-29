Mumbai, October 29: The Mangaluru police recently arrested a man for allegedly sharing porn with a minor girl. As per reports, the shocking incident took place in Vittal police station area limits. The arrested accused has been identified as Shameer. Police officials said that the accused gave a memory card full of pornographic video clippings to a minor girl.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused gave the memory card to the minor girl while she was returning home from school. The incident took place on October 15. An officer privy to the case said that the accused asked the girl to check the content of the memory card on her mobile phone. Gurugram Shocker: Man Stalks, Harasses Former Manager With Dire Consequences After Being Sacked From Job; Arrested.

However, the girl told her mother about the incident. Later, the minor girl and her family found that the memory card contained several pornographic clippings. Cops also said that in the past too, the accused gave memory cards full of porn videos to the girl's classmates.

After the incident came to light, the Vittal police filed a complaint against the accused under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. In a separate incident that took place nearly a week ago, a professor of a reputed college in Bengaluru was booked for sending porn videos to a student on social media. Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

The accused was identified as Madhusudhan Acharya. Cops said that Acharya had sent the videos to the student on Instagram. The incident came to light after the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) found out about the matter and passed on the information to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

