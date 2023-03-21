New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Supreme Court judge BV Nagarathna on Tuesday batted for the inclusion of more women in the judiciary to ensure that the decision-making process is responsive, inclusive and participatory at all levels.

Justice Nagarathna, whose speech was read at a Women's Day event here, said diversification of the legal profession is critical to dismantling barriers to equity.

She said the lack of diversity on the bench and in the Bar also perpetuates the systemic lack of empathy for the circumstances and issues, particularly those affecting historically marginalised groups.

"Judiciary, at every level, is required to be sensitive, independent and free from biases," Justice Nagarathna said.

The event was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad on the topic 'Embracing equity in Justice Delivery system'.

Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli, who addressed the gathering, said each individual must have equal access to opportunities to achieve true justice and fairness in our society.

"Equity is not just a buzzword or a slogan. It is the very foundation on which the edifice of true equality is built. Without equity, equality will remain a pipe dream," she said.

In her remarks, Justice Nagarathna said, "I stress on the importance of altering the demographics of the judiciary, whether the district or the higher judiciary, to include more women judges."

"Legitimacy is a significant requirement of any decision-making body and a diverse judiciary, which gives not merely symbolic, but substantive representation to women is indeed a necessity," she said.

She said the greater presence of women in the Bar and on the Bench, would also enhance the willingness and confidence of other women, to seek justice.

"It may also be apt to recollect, at this juncture, important systemic changes introduced to secure justice, specially having regard to the needs and challenges of women litigants, victims and witnesses.

"One such example is the Vulnerable Witness Project, which was spearheaded by Justice Gita Mittal, which ensured that witnesses would not have to face the accused and could share their testimony in a comfortable and confidential space," she said.

Justice Nagarathna said out of 735 judges, which is the total strength of the Supreme Court and all the high courts, only 87 are women.

She said the problem of underrepresentation of women in the judiciary is not limited to India and the representation of women even in the International Court of Justice constitutes a mere 20 per cent of the total strength of the World Court.

"What I find to be a refreshing gender balance and a nearly appropriate gender-ratio, has been demonstrated in the International Criminal Court which has nine women Judges out of the total strength of 18 Judges.

"The presence of women in the judiciary serves as a catalyst for the development of strong, independent, accessible and gender-sensitive judicial institutions; more broadly, the achievement of gender justice within society. I would also like to state that representation for women in the Judiciary is not the only need of the hour," she said.

To achieve true justice and fairness in our society, each individual must have equal access to opportunities and everyone must be treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve, Justice Kohli said.

She said the Indian justice delivery system has evolved over the years, and the principles of equity and justice have played a crucial role in this evolution.

"The Supreme Court and high courts have been instrumental in upholding these principles and have laid down several guidelines and precedents to ensure that the justice delivery system remains just and equitable, thereby working towards the equality goal," she said.

She said it is a time for us to reflect, not just on March 8 of every year, but throughout the year, on the role that equity plays in achieving true justice and equality in society.

Equity, she said, "is a recognition of the fact that women, who constitute almost 50 per cent of the total population in India and are going to dominate the workforce in the next few decades, are given their place under the Sun".

Justice Kohli said the Indian judiciary has played a pivotal role in promoting equity in the justice delivery system.

"The power of judicial review exercised by the Supreme Court and the High Courts allows them to strike down any law or executive action that violates the Constitution or the fundamental rights of the citizens bestowed under the Constitution and expanded through time by meaningful judicial interpretation.

Justice Kohli said achieving equity in “Access to Justice” in India, is a social call.

"We as a society must address the challenges that stand in the way of ensuring that every individual has access to legal remedies. One of the most significant barriers is the lack of awareness of the legal aid programs being run by the National Legal Services Authority and the State Legal Service Authorities," she said.

She said legal aid is critical to ensure that individuals who are unable to afford lawyers can still seek legal recourse.

