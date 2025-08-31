Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 31 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called upon all like-minded political forces to join the fight against alleged "vote theft" and "safeguard" the democratic spirit of the country.

The Chief Minister also warned that the BJP-led Union government was exploiting the Election Commission to rule the country for a long time.

Speaking at the memorial meeting of CPI national leader and former MP Suravaram Prathap Reddy today, the CM said that "Those in power at the centre are trying to consolidate their power by making use of the Election Commission services as per their political needs. The centre was removing the voters who are against them, which is a big threat to the country's Parliamentary democracy".

CM Revanth Reddy appealed to the parties to analyse the new trend of the removal of votes, as well as generating one crore votes in just four months. "The ruling party at the centre was removing the votes to win the Bihar elections."

"The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was already fighting against vote theft, and all political forces should unite and support Rahul to safeguard the country from the evil forces," he said.

The Chief Minister also cautioned that the Union government was conspiring to change the entire Indian Constitution, which posed a big threat to the country in the future.

The CM emphasised that the communist parties should intensify their fight for the people. "There are many instances of dethroning the governments through protracted struggles by the left parties in the country."

"Communism is not confined to studying the ideology in the libraries, but also fighting strongly for the people's rights. The communist ideology needs to be propagated", the CM averred.

Recalling his association with Sudhakar Reddy and the left party leaders' services to the people, CM Revanth Reddy said that the CPI national leader pursued the communist ideology till he breathed his last. "Sudharkar Reddy was one among a few great communist leaders who toiled for the party and created awareness in the society."

The CM also remembered Suravaram Pratap Reddy's fight against the tyrannical Nizam rule on behalf of the Golconda Patrika. "In the first generation, Suravaram Pratap Reddy and Burgula Ramakrishna Rao brought laurels to the Mahabubnagar district. Jaipal Reddy and Sudharkar Reddy are prominent leaders in the second generation from the district," the Chief Minister said. There is a dire need for a strong and dedicated leader like Sudhakar Reddy in the present national politics.

Stating that the Cabinet will take a decision in recognition of Sudhakar Reddy's services soon, the Chief Minister said that the government named Telugu University after Suravaram Pratap Reddy on the advice of Sudhakar Reddy.

"Those who fought for the people will always be recognised, and they will also be remembered forever in the Telangana state," he said. (ANI)

