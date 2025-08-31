Chennai, August 31: In a tragic incident, a 39-year-old cardiac surgeon died of a massive heart attack while on duty at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. The surgeon could not be saved despite his colleagues' performing CPR and other immediate efforts.

According to the NDTV report, the deceased surgeon was identified as Dr Gradlin Roy. Dr Roy collapsed during hospital rounds on Wednesday, August 27. Despite the immediate efforts of his colleagues, who performed CPR, emergency angioplasty with stenting, used an intra-aortic balloon pump, and even ECMO, he could not be revived. Hyderabad-based neurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar, sharing the details on X, said Dr Roy suffered a massive cardiac arrest caused by a 100% blockage of the left main coronary artery.

“But nothing could reverse the damage from a massive cardiac arrest due to a 100% left main artery blockage,” Dr Kumar wrote. He also highlighted an unsettling trend - “This is not an isolated case. We are seeing more young doctors, many in their 30s and 40s, succumbing to sudden heart attacks.”

Why Are Young Doctors at Risk?

Medical experts warn that the increasing workload and stress in the healthcare profession are taking a severe toll on doctors' health. Long shifts, ranging from 12 to 18 hours and often extending beyond 24, combined with the pressure of life-or-death decisions, patient expectations, and medico-legal scrutiny, are significant contributors to burnout and cardiovascular risk.

Poor lifestyle habits, irregular meals, lack of exercise, disrupted sleep, and neglected health check-ups further compound the danger. “The irony is heartbreaking,” said Dr Kumar. “Those who dedicate their lives to healing others often ignore their own health.”

