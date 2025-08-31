Raipur, August 31: A 45-year-old HIV-positive man was arrested for allegedly looting temple donation boxes for over a decade in Chhattisgarh's Durg. The man, who was arrested on Thursday, August 28, told the police he saw the thefts as an "act of revenge against God" after contracting HIV during a jail term in 2012.

According to the Times of India report, the accused, whose name has not been disclosed, lost faith in religion after he became HIV-positive while serving time for assault. Calling his infection an “act of God,” he allegedly targeted temples to "show God his place." Chhattisgarh Shocker: Teacher Held for Allegedly Mixing Phenol Into Vegetable Curry Prepared for Students at Government School in Sukma.

'Revenge Against God': HIV-Positive Man Goes on Temple Thefts Spree in Durg

His method was consistent. He stole only cash from donation boxes, avoided jewellery, changed clothes before and after each theft, and parked his scooter far from the scene to evade CCTV detection.

The latest theft took place on the night of August 23 at a Jain temple on the outskirts of Durg. Following a probe ordered by SSP Vijay Agarwal, a joint team of the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit (ACCU) and Nevai police tracked the accused using CCTV video footage and the 'Trinayan' surveillance app. Chhattisgarh: 2 Nuns Arrested Over Human Trafficking, Forced Conversion Charges; Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says 'Neither Trafficking nor Conversion Took Place'.

He was traced to his home, arrested, and INR 1,282 in stolen coins along with his scooter were recovered. So far, he has confessed to at least 10 temple thefts across areas including Nevai, Supela, Bhilai Bhatti, and Padmanabhpur. Police believe the actual number may be higher. The accused has been remanded to a 14-day judicial custody.

