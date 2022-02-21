New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Outer North District Police solved the gang rape and murder case of a girl within 48 hours after getting some initial leads and arrested one of the accused, informed Brijendra Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Outer North District (OND) on Monday.

He stated that the kidnapping case was registered last Tuesday on the statement of the complainant regarding the missing/ kidnapping of his 14-year-old daughter against an unknown person.

Also Read | Karnataka: Police Arrests Man for Rape and Murder of Woman in Hubballi.

He also stated that their team received information on Saturday at about 1:00 am from Rahul Rai of village Sannoth. He also revealed that Rahul had been doing business in the same village with the help of the accused from the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh for the last 15 days.

According to the DCP, Rahul smelled a foul smell from his shop/workplace after returning from Jhansi on Saturday and at the same time, the accused was absent from the shop.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Aditi Singh to Asha Singh, Here is The List of Five Key Candidates in Phase 4 of UP Polls.

"Acting upon this information, the shop was searched where a partially decomposed body of that missing girl was found in one corner of the shop under the heap of cow dung cakes (thepla) kept in the gunny bags," DCP of OND said. He further added, "The crime team visited the crime spot and the body was shifted to the mortuary of B.J.R.M. Hospital, Jahangirpuri by the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case.

The DCP also stated that to search the accused person, a special team was formed."Finally, the accused was arrested from the outskirts of Sannoth Village in the intervening nights of February 20 and 21 while he was trying to flee from Delhi to Mumbai," the police official informed.

According to the DCP, the accused revealed during interrogation that he, along with Rahul's employee, took liquor together on Saturday in the evening at Metro Vihar at about 07:30 pm and they planned to call the victim in the workplace-cum-residing place of suspect/accused.

The accused further revealed that they first committed rape upon her one by one and then strangled her with the help of 'plazo' worn by the girl that night, Yadav added.

The police also informed the process is on to nab the absconding. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)