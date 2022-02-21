Hubballi, February 21: The Kundagol police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a woman in Yaraguppi village in Kundagol taluk within 24 hours of the crime. He was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting and murdering a 27-year-old woman.

As per a report published in Times of India, according to the Dharwad SP Krishna Kant, Kundagol police inspector MN Deshanur and other personnel arrested the accused in Kolam. "Initial medical report suggests that the woman was sexually assaulted. Hence, a case under the provisions of Section 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered," says police officials. Karnataka Shocker: Daughter Kills Her Mother To Cover Up Affair With Cousin Brother.

The 57-year-old accused will remain in judicial custody as per the orders of the magistrate, he added. The accused has been identified as Mahamad Ali alias Makkabula Meersab Kolakar. Further probe into the matter is on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2022 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).