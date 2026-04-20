New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Cyber Police of Shahdara district have busted a gang involved in duping people through fake online trading schemes and arrested two accused persons.

According to the officials, the case came to light when the complainant lodged a complaint on the NCRB portal. He received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number offering lucrative trading opportunities. Initially, he invested ₹10,000 and received ₹18,000 as returns, which helped the accused gain his trust. He was then lured into investing ₹2 lakh.

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The victim transferred ₹2 lakh through multiple transactions, after which the accused blocked his funds and stopped all communication.

Following the registration of the case, a team from Cyber Police Station Shahdara conducted a technical investigation and apprehended two accused. The accused have been identified as Abhishek and Sumit, residents of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

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Police have also recovered two mobile phones used in the commission of the crime.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on April 11, police, in coordination with Shahdara Cyber Police, busted a gang involved in cheating people of Rs 10 lakh by luring them with promises of high returns and arrested three accused in the case.

The Shahdara Cyber Police exposed an investment fraud racket and arrested three accused. The accused used WhatsApp groups to lure people into investing in the stock market by offering heavy and guaranteed returns.

According to the police, the complainant was contacted in December 2025 and was cheated out of around Rs 10 lakh. After receiving the money, the accused neither provided any returns nor refunded the amount. The victim was later blocked from all communication platforms. (ANI)

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