Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 14 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda in New Delhi on Friday to discuss key healthcare initiatives and organisational strategies aimed at strengthening the state's medical infrastructure and party framework.

The meeting, held at Nadda's official residence, focused on improving healthcare services in Tripura and encouraging closer coordination between the state and central leadership.

Taking to social media post on X, CM Saha wrote, "We had a fruitful discussion on health welfare & organisational development in Tripura, paving the way for #EkTripuraShresthaTripura."

Recently, during the oath-taking ceremony of Agartala's Government Nursing College at the IGM Hospital Complex, CM Saha stated that the state government is working on a priority basis to strengthen the healthcare system in Tripura. He highlighted the government's initiative to build a health hub, according to a statement from the CM's office.

"The state government is trying to further strengthen the health system in the state of Tripura, with the initiative to build a health hub. In order to speed up health services, nurses must establish a good relationship with the patients' families while providing services to the patients," said CM Saha.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated the IT lab at the Nursing College.

Further he added, "Alongside doctors, nurses can enhance the reputation of the institution through their service. There is no substitute for hard work. The students of this nursing institution must move forward, guided by the ideals of Florence Nightingale. One must remember that the work entrusted to me must be done with utmost dedication. Every word of the oath you took today must be upheld and fulfilled with sincerity." (ANI)

