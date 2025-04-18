New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday highlighted the significant strides India has made in electronics manufacturing in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the VVDN industry facility in Manesar, Haryana, the Minister highlighted that the New Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, recently cleared by the Cabinet, further strengthens India's position in global electronics supply chains.

The Minister also said that the scheme guidelines will be issued soon.

In a landmark development for India's electronics manufacturing landscape, Ashwini Vaishnaw also inaugurated a VVDN Technologies' state-of-the-art Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Line and Mechanical Innovation Park at the company's Global Innovation Park in Manesar, Haryana.

The Union Minister said that electronics manufacturing in India has grown fivefold in the last six years, with the total value crossing Rs 11 lakh crore.

"Exports have seen a sixfold increase over the last decade and now exceed Rs 3.25 lakh crore," he added.

Terming this as one of the biggest success stories of the 'Make in India' initiative, Vaishnaw said that the sector now employs over 25 lakh people and is poised for exponential growth in the coming years.

During his visit to the facility, Vaishnaw noted the growing strength of India's design ecosystem, pointing out that the location hosts a team of over 5,000 engineers working on complex, AI-embedded systems.

"India now has the talent not only to manufacture but also to design sophisticated electronic products," the Minister said, adding that this gives the country a significant edge over others lacking in design capability.

The Union Minister also interacted with the engineers and workers of the facility and urged them to continue to work towards boosting the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India.

He also emphasized the importance of indigenously produced tools, stating that India is now designing and manufacturing design tools domestically--an important leap in achieving technological self-reliance.

Citing the recent deployment of 6,000 AI servers by VVDN, Vaishnaw termed it a milestone that showcases India's hardware capability.

The Minister reiterated India's commitment to building a trusted electronics manufacturing base, anchored in the protection of intellectual property rights, design-led innovation, and diverse rare earth supply chains.

He also shared details of a three-tier skilling strategy, which includes basic training, on-site product-specific training, and industry-aligned university courses--especially relevant for high capital-expenditure skills in the sector.

Vaishnaw also made a key announcement about the recent Cabinet approval of the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme said that while active components are covered under the National Semiconductor Mission, passive components will be supported through this scheme.

"Together, they will complete the bouquet of electronics component manufacturing--making India truly self-reliant," he said.

Union Minister added that the scheme is expected to significantly boost domestic production, create jobs, and reduce import dependency.

He expressed confidence that India's integrated approach to design, manufacturing, skilling, and trusted innovation will propel the nation to a leadership position in the global electronics landscape.

The newly inaugurated SMT Line is VVDN's largest to date and supports PCB sizes up to 850mm x 560mm with an industry-leading speed of 250,000 components per hour. It will enable the mass production of high-tech products such as AI servers, networking devices, and motherboards. (ANI)

