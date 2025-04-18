New York, April 18: A former middle school teacher in Texas has been arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student. This incident follows a similar case emerging from California involving a high school teacher.

According to a report published by Fox News, Kara Hernandez (31), who taught at Ronald Thornton Middle School in Fort Bend Independent School District (FBISD), was arrested on February 14. She faces two charges - improper relationship between educator and student, and obscenity with a child involving sexual activity. The police say the alleged misconduct began in April 2022 while she was employed at the school. US: Married Teacher in Ohio Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With School Boy and Sending Him Nude Photos, Her Husband Files for Divorce.

The allegations came to light after a former student reported the incident. FBISD said Hernandez was immediately placed on administrative leave and later resigned in September 2024 during the investigation. “The staff member will not be returning to FBISD,” the district stated in a letter to parents. Her bond has been set at USD 25,000 per charge, with a court appearance scheduled for April 28. US Horror: Teacher Has Sex With Teen Student, Gives Him Drugs in Georgia’s Morgan County; Accused Arrested.

In a separate case in California, Dulce Flores, a 33-year-old Spanish teacher at Riverbank High School, was arrested in early February. She is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student. Flores, who had been teaching at the school since 2016, was taken into custody at her home and is being held on a USD 20,000 bail at the Stanislaus County Jail.

