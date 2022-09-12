Mathura (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) A new suit was filed in the civil court here on Monday seeking the shifting of Meena Masjid, which petitioners claim has been built in a part of Katra Keshav Deo temple, from the site, counsel for petitioners said.

Several petitions have already been filed in Mathura courts, seeking the shifting of another mosque - Shahi Masjid Idgah - from the complex, with petitioners claiming it has been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna within the 13.37-acre premises of the temple.

“The suit has been registered in the court of civil Judge senior division Mathura Jyoti Singh and the number allotted is 603 of 2022”, Deepak Sharma counsel for the petitioners said.

He said the suit has been filed by Dinesh Sharma, national treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, as a devotee of Lord Krishna and as his 'Vaad Mitra (friend of the suit)', seeking the shifting of the Meena masjid.

The development comes on a day the Varanasi district court said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable under the Places of Worship Act.

The 1991 Act provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, and prohibits its conversion.

The respondents of the new suit are President/chairman U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board Lucknow and secretary Intezamia committee Meena Masjid Deeg Gate Mathura, the counsel for the plaintiff stated.

"The basic purpose of the suit is to protect the property of Thakur Keshav Deo Ji Maharaj as his faith is in Hindu culture.

"The petitioner contends that he has the full right to seek the stopping of the construction and ensuring the shifting of the mosque," the petitioner's counsel said.

