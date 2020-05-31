India News | NEWS HIGHLIGHTS FROM WESTERN REGION AT 17:15 HRS

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Top stories from the Western Region at 17:15 hrs.

BOM1 MH-VIRUS-RAUT Sena leader blames 'Namaste Trump' event for COVID-19 spread

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that the event held in Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump in February was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat and later in Mumbai and Delhi, which some of his delegates had visited.

BOM5 GJ-LOCKDOWN-RELAXATIONS Guj govt eases curbs on shops, travel, banks starting Monday

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has announced relaxations in lockdown with efffect from Monday and decided to allow shops and businesses located outside the COVID-19 containment zones to operate without any restriction of the odd-even formula.

BOM6 CG-NAXAL-GUN FACTORY C'garh police bust 'Maoist' gun factory in Odisha, one held

Raipur: Police in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh have busted a country-made weapons factory in neighbouring Malkangiri district of Odisha, and arrested a Maoist sympathiser who was operating it to supply the arms to Naxals, police said on Sunday.

BOM8 MH-MODI-FARMER Nashik farmer overjoyed as PM lauds him in 'Mann ki Baat'

Nashik: For 62-year-old Rajendra Jadhav, a farmer based in Nashik district of Maharashtra, it was a pleasant surprise when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a mention of his name and praised his innovation during his "Mann Ki Baat" address on Sunday.

BOM9 MH-LOCKDOWN-SCHOOLS-CM Schools in remote Maha with no COVID cases should reopen: CM

Mumbai: Schools in remote areas of Maharashtra without internet connectivity and unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic should be reopened by implementing social distancing norms, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

BES3 MH-VIRUS-DESHMUKH Doctors to be hired for COVID-19 treatment in Mumbai: Deshmukh

Mumbai: Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Sunday said that doctors and nurses will be hired on honorarium basis for COVID-19 treatment in Mumbai.

BES5 MH-EX-MINISTER-SUPPORTERS Supporters 'celebrate' recovery of ex-minister from COVID-19

Mumbai: Amidst the lockdown, several supporters of a former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader gathered outside his residence in suburban Mumbai where he returned after recovering from COVID-19.

BES8 MH-MET-LOW PRESSURE 'Low pressure area into Arabian sea may become cyclonic storm'

Mumbai: A low pressure area is formed into the Arabian sea which might develop into a cyclonic storm and could move towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat by June 3, a Met statement said on Sunday. PTI

