Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Issues Red Alert for Palghar on June 3, Mumbai and Thane Kept Under Orange Alert

Rainfall (Photo Credits: @NarimanPatel/ Twitter)

Mumbai, May 31: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai on Sunday released the monsoon update for Maharashtra and issued red alert for Palghar district from June 3 onwards, which means extremely heavy rains at isolated places. Among details the Met department issued orange alert for Mumbai and Thane for June 3, which means heavy to very heavy rains.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the state will have receive the rains ahead of the monsoon season. As per the predictions, Palghar will receive extremely heavy rain at isolated places, while Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts will receive Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places from June 3 onwards. Monsoon 2020: Southwest Monsoon Arrives in Kerala Two Days Ahead of Onset Date of June 1, Reports Skymet.

Going by the alerts issued by the met department, red alert symbolises that that those areas may receive 204.4 mm of rainfall, while for orange alert, 115.6-204.4 mm of rainfall is expected on a average. Since the met department has predicted the chances of rainfall to be likely, 26-50 percent is the probability of rainfall.

PDF of rainfall prediction by Regional Meteorological Centre:

Meanwhile, state-owned India Meteorological Department (IMD) has yet not released any official statement on the early arrival of monsoons on Kerala coast, but stated that the monsoon will arrive on June 1. It has also predicted the monsoon to arrive in Maharashtra by June 15.