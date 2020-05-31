Lockdown 5.0: Maharashtra Issues 'Mission Begin Again' Guidelines, Markets to Open From June 5, Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants to Remain Closed

Curfew in Maharashtra would only remain from 9 pm to 5 am | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 31: The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced "lockdown 5.0" or the extension of lockdown till June 30. The state government also unveiled a slew of relaxations as part of the Centre's "unlock 1" strategy. The full list of guidelines was issued to explain what will remain open, closed and what is allowed and prohibited during the fifth phase of lockdown. Lockdown 5.0 in UP: Staggered Office Timings, 12-Hour Markets, Religious Places to Open; What's Allowed and Prohibited.

In phase 1 of the "unlock" plan - that will come into effect from June 3 in Maharashtra - individual physical exercises shall be permitted in open public spaces including beaches, playgrounds, gardens and promenades between 5 am and 7 pm.

"From 5th June, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on odd-even basis from 9 am to 5 pm," the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government said.

From June 8, all private offices can operate with up to 10 percent strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home. Intra-district bus services will be allowed while inter-district bus services will not be permitted.

"Religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours to remain closed across the state," the guidelines categorically mentioned.

School, colleges and other educational institutions, air travel for international passengers, cinema halls and metro trains would also remain closed. Social and political gatherings would also remain prohibited till further orders.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, has reported over 65,000 cases so far. Bulk of the infections were reported in Mumbai - which accounts for 38,442 infections. Around 20,000 of the reported cases in the city are active. The cumulative death toll in the state stands at 2,197.