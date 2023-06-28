New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A 'kirtan darbar' was organised by the Punjabi Promotion Council in central jail number here 8/9 on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas to commemorate the demise of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the Delhi Prison department said on Wednesday.

The council organised the function with the help of the jail staff on Tuesday, they said in a statement.

Also Read | Report Fish Disease App: Centre Launches Mobile App To Report Fish Diseases.

In the kirtan darbar, some inmates also performed 'Guru Seva,' it said.

After the kirtan, the organiser distributed 'prasad' to all the inmates and also held a langar for them, it stated.

Also Read | Chandra Shekhar Aazad Shot at in UP: Unidentified Assailants Open Fire at Bhim Army Chief's SUV in Deoband, Suffers Bullet Injury (Watch Video).

In their address, the speakers requested inmates to follow the path shown by the gurus which is to live an honest life and engage in selfless service to humankind.

They were encouraged to use their time in jail to practise spirituality and meditation and shun the world of crime, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)