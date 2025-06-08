India News | NGO Working for Welfare of PwD Invited to UN to Present Its Work

Jaipur, June 8 (PTI) NGO Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), renowned for its work for the welfare of persons with disabilities (PwD), has been invited to the United Nations headquarters in New York to present its work for the welfare of people with disabilities.

BMVSS Founder and Chief Patron D R Mehta and President Satish Mehta will present the work on Tuesday in two sessions, which will be attended by permanent representatives of various countries and other dignitaries.

Also Read | MSC IRINA, World's Largest Container Ship, To Make Historic Debut at Vizhinjam International Seaport.

"BMVSS has special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the UNO and seven years ago the United Nations organised a special meeting of the Permanent Representatives of various members nations to showcase Jaipur Foot, which in recent years has held 114 special camps in various countries in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and rehabilitated over 50,000 disabled (PwD) persons of 44 countries," a release from the organisation said.

"The United Nations which are holding the seminar to discuss the various issues related to the disabled has specially invited BMVSS because of the massive work undertaken by it both in India and abroad and rehabilitated 2.4 million persons with disabilities," the release said.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Doctor Kills Woman Who Blackmailed Him With Nude Photos, Arrested After CCTV, Call Records Reveal Truth.

The BMVSS offers artificial limbs and other aids and appliances free of charge to differently-abled people, and it is known for its Jaipur Foot (a prosthetic leg).

"D R Mehta would stress on the various means to rehabilitate the disabled as according to the World Health Organization (WHO) 15 percent of the world's population is affected by various disabilities and there is an urgent need for finding a solution for their rehabilitation," the release added.

According to the release, India's Permanent Representatives in the United Nations P Harish is holding another meeting in New York on Wednesday in which the permanent representatives of various nations would be apprised about the initiative taken by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) under the "India For Humanities" for rehabilitating the differently-abled people of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The India For Humanities programme is jointly run by the MEA and the BMVSS, in which special camps are organised in various countries to rehabilitate the disabled.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)