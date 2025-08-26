New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports concerning the death of three labourers in a building collapse in Delhi's Daryaganj area on August 20, 2025.

The incident occurred when a portion of a four-storey structure, still under construction, suddenly gave way, burying several workers under the debris. The collapse has raised urgent questions about the safety standards and oversight mechanisms in place at construction sites across the city.

Also Read | Online Gaming Bill 2025: GamesKraft to Not Legally Challenge India's New Online Gaming Law, Discontinues Its Real-Money Gaming Services in India.

At the time of the incident, approximately 15 workers were reportedly present at the site. While most managed to escape with their lives, three individuals--migrant workers from Bihar--were fatally trapped beneath the rubble.

Their deaths have cast a spotlight on the precarious conditions faced by daily-wage labourers, many of whom work without adequate safety gear or structural assurances.

Also Read | Eternal Tax Notice: Zomato and Blinkit Parent Faces Over INR 40 Crore Tax Demand From GST Department.

In response to the reports, the NHRC has expressed grave concern over the potential human rights violations involved, particularly in relation to the working conditions and safety protocols for labourers.

The Commission has issued formal notices to the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Central Delhi.

These authorities have been directed to submit a comprehensive report within two weeks, detailing the circumstances of the collapse and the measures taken in its aftermath.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have registered a case against the building's owner and the contractor overseeing the reconstruction. The charges include allegations of negligence in construction practices and failure to ensure the safety of workers on site. Investigations are currently underway, and officials have stated that those responsible will be held accountable. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)