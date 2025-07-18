New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance on media reports concerning the death by suicide of a man who was allegedly subjected to physical torture in police custody at Dwarka North Police Station in the national capital.

In light of the serious allegations, the NHRC has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, demanding a detailed report within two weeks.

According to reports, the victim--an IP University contract employee residing in Nangli Vihar--was taken into custody on July 10 for questioning regarding a theft complaint filed by a woman supervisor. Tragically, he died by "suicide" on July 11. A note purportedly written by the victim has been recovered.

The Commission emphasised that if the claims reported in the media are accurate, they reflect a grave violation of human rights.

Media coverage dated July 12 further states that the victim bore visible injury marks and had reportedly been subjected to electric shocks, causing swelling in his ear. His family took him to a local hospital, which referred him to Indira Gandhi Hospital for specialised treatment. He was later found dead, hanging in his room. (ANI)

