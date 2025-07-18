Ministry of Finance Offering Financial Aid of INR 46,715 to Every Citizen of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral

New Delhi, July 18: A message doing the rounds on WhatsApp and other social media platforms claims that the Indian government is providing a financial aid of INR 46,715 to citizens identified as poor. The message contains a link and instructs users to click on it, fill in their personal information, and “claim their benefit” under a scheme reportedly launched by the Ministry of Finance.

The post is framed to appear legitimate and uses informal yet persuasive language to attract attention. It typically reads: “Just click on the link & share your personal info to get INR 46,715 from the Govt.” The message is being widely circulated in WhatsApp groups and private messages, especially targeting economically vulnerable sections of the population who might be tempted by the prospect of direct cash benefit. Did PM Narendra Modi Promote Investment Scheme Giving INR 1.25 Lakh Daily Profit? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake, AI-Generated Ad.

Viral WhatsApp Message Is a Scam, Confirms PIB

🚨Just click on the link & share your personal info to get ₹46,715 from the Govt 💸 Sounds too good to be true? Think again! A #WhatsApp message claims that the Ministry of Finance is offering financial aid of ₹46,715 to the poor. #PIBFactCheck 🚫 This is a SCAM! 🚫… pic.twitter.com/Fi2QKdx3UO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 18, 2025

However, this claim has now been officially debunked by the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit. PIB has confirmed that no such scheme has been launched by the Ministry of Finance and that the viral message is part of a scam aimed at collecting personal information from unsuspecting individuals. Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry’s Advisory Doesn’t Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products.

The government has not announced any financial aid of INR 46,715 under any welfare or relief scheme. The public is advised not to click on suspicious links or share their personal information. Always verify such claims through official government websites or trusted fact-checking platforms like @PIBFactCheck. Stay alert, stay safe.

Fact check

Claim : A viral WhatsApp message claims the Ministry of Finance is offering INR 46,715 as financial aid to the poor and asks users to click a link and submit personal details to receive the amount. Conclusion : The claim is false. The Ministry of Finance has announced no such scheme. It’s a scam designed to steal personal information. Full of Trash Clean

