New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday stated that the agency had arrested three insurgents involved in a fatal attack on security forces in Moreh, Manipur's Tengnoupal district, on January 17, 2024, resulting in the deaths of two police commandos and injuries to several others.

According to the NIA's statement, the agency arrested Thangminlen Mate, a key orchestrator from the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal (KIT) group from Silchar, Assam, on May 19, and two others, Kamginthang Gangte of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Hentinthang Kipgen, alias Thangneo Kipgen, of the Village Volunteers group from Imphal on June 6.

The three men, along with their associates, had planned, conspired and executed the attack on an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post and security forces in Moreh.

Mate had been produced before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati, where he was remanded for custody until May 28.

Meanwhile, the other two have been sent to NIA's Special Court in Guwahati for further proceedings, as NIA continues its investigation on the matter.

