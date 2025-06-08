New Delhi, June 08: Central government employees have once again intensified their demand for the restoration of 18-month dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) arrears that were frozen during the COVID-19 pandemic as 8th Pay Commission implementation nears. The issue was prominently raised during the 63rd meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) held on April 23, 2025.

The arrears, withheld for the period between January 2020 and June 2021, affect nearly 50 lakh employees and over 60 lakh pensioners. While DA/DR hikes resumed from July 2021, the three missed installments were never retrospectively paid. Employee unions have termed this a case of “financial injustice” and are urging the government to release the dues in view of inflation and rising living costs. 8th Pay Commission Salary, DA Hike: What Could Be Revised Salaries and Allowances for Central Government Employees Under 8th CPC?

The government, however, has defended its decision, citing the financial burden posed by the pandemic and subsequent welfare schemes, which affected budgetary priorities even beyond FY 2020-21. 8th Pay Commission Delay: Who Will Be Eligible for Arrears If Salary Hike Is Implemented After January 2026?

Adding to the employees’ concerns is the uncertainty surrounding the recently approved 8th Pay Commission. Although the commission is scheduled to come into effect from January 1, 2026, its Terms of Reference and official member appointments are still awaited. Employee representatives are now worried that unresolved issues like the frozen DA/DR arrears may not be included in the new commission’s mandate.

The DA/DR freeze was originally implemented as part of emergency fiscal measures during the nationwide crisis. However, with the economy recovering and the 8th Pay Commission on the horizon, unions argue there is no justification left for withholding the dues — making the 18-month arrears a key flashpoint in upcoming wage policy negotiations.

