New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday attached eight properties of two key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives in a 2018 case relating to the orchestrating the release of a terrorist through a fatal attack on a police party at a Srinagar hospital.

Of the eight properties, five belong to the accused Mohd Shafi Wani and three belong to Mohd Tikka Khan-- both residents of Singoo Narbal in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Also Read | Mumbai International Airport Recycled 9,000 Single-Use Plastic Bottles in 10 Months Through Reverse Vending Machines.

These properties have been attached under Section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in pursuance of the recent Orders of the NIA Special Court, Jammu-- a move going full throttle against terrorist organisations and operatives operating in Kashmir.

The attached immovable properties of Wani and Khan, both identified as overground workers of LeT, include various plots of land. The residential house of Shafi has also been attached.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers to Drill Through Rubble to Create Escape Passage for Trapped Workers.

The two accused were arrested from their Pulwama homes on February 8, 2018, and were found to be in possession of weapons. They were charge-sheeted on August 3, 2018, and are currently facing trial under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act 1959 and sections Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

The case involved the killing of two personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police during firing on a police party escorting LeT terrorist Naveed Jatt alias Abu Hanzla to Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital Srinagar (SMHS) Hospital, Srinagar, for a medical examination on February 6, 2018.

Jatt, a terrorist of Pakistani origin escaped after the two accused attacked the police escort on orders from their Pakistan-based LeT Commanders. Jatt got killed in an encounter with the security forces later in 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)