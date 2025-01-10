New Delhi [India] January 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against the ninth accused in the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-linked Bengaluru prison radicalisation case, the agency said on Friday.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against Vikram Kumar alias Chota Usman before the NIA Special Court in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: 5 Migrant Workers From Odisha Killed, 16 Injured As Bus Hits Stationary Truck in Suryapet District (Watch Video).

Kumar, a resident of Begusarai, Bihar, has been charged under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 17, 18, 20, 23, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Section 120B of the Explosive Substances Act.

The case, which was taken over by the NIA from Bengaluru City Police in October 2023, involves a conspiracy to promote the LeT's agenda to disrupt India's unity, integrity, and security.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees Receive DA Hike in January 2025? Check Latest Update.

Investigations revealed the seizure of arms, ammunition, and digital devices, including walkie-talkies from the accused.

According to the NIA, Kumar was radicalised while in Bengaluru Central Prison, where he came into contact with T Naseer, a convicted terrorist. Kumar, who was jailed in a 2017-18 murder case, continued to collaborate with Naseer and absconding accused Junaid Ahmed after his release.

In May 2023, the agency said, Kumar acted on Junaid Ahmed's instructions to collect a parcel containing hand grenades and walkie-talkies from Ambala, Haryana.

"These items were later delivered to other accused individuals in Bengaluru as part of a plan to facilitate Naseer's escape during a court transfer," said the agency.

Junaid Ahmed also provided financial support to Kumar to further LeT activities. The NIA had earlier filed chargesheets against eight accused, including Ahmed, in January 2024.

Investigations in the case (RC-28/2023/NIA/DLI), which originated in July 2023, are ongoing, with efforts underway to trace the absconding accused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)