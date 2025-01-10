Hyderabad, January 10: Five migrant workers from Odisha were killed and 16 others were injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Friday. The accident occurred near Ilapuram in Chivvemla mandal (block) when a private bus carrying the workers rammed into a stationary truck. The bus driver apparently failed to notice the truck parked by the roadside and rammed into it from behind.

Police were investigating if a tyre burst led to the collision. Some eyewitnesses told police that the bus driver lost control after the tyre burst and rammed into the parked truck. Some others said the tyre burst occurred after the collision. The victims were from Rayagada in Odisha district who were on their way to Hyderabad in search of work. Telangana Road Accident: Speeding Car Loses Control, Hits Woman Walking on Road Before Flipping 3 Times in Nagarkurnool; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Bus Hits Stationary Truck in Suryapet

Telangana: A road accident occurred in Suryapet district when a private travel bus collided with a parked lorry on the Suryapet-Khammam highway. Four people, including two women, died on the spot, and 17 others were injured. The bus was traveling from Odisha to Hyderabad. The… pic.twitter.com/0IH5sJk5zW — IANS (@ians_india) January 10, 2025

Police said four persons died on the spot while one injured succumbed at the hospital. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet.

The private bus was carrying 32 people, most of whom were labourers heading to Hyderabad through an agency for work. The bus was badly mangled in the crash. The accident led to a traffic jam on the Suryapet-Khammam highway. Police deployed a crane to remove the bus from the road. Telangana Road Accident: 4 Dead, 10 Injured As Truck Runs Over Vegetable Vendors at Aluru Gate on Chevalla-Bijapur National Highway (See Pics and Videos).

Police registered a case and took up the investigation. Parked vehicles on highways have caused many accidents in recent months. Most of these accidents occur during night hours. Motorists have been urging highway authorities to take firm action against those parking vehicles on highways without taking necessary precautions to alert road users.

Meanwhile, the driver of a crusher lorry had a narrow escape when a portion of the road caved-in in the Goshamahal area in Hyderabad on Friday. The road adjacent to a nala collapsed when the lorry was passing over the stretch. Local people said this was the second incident in the same area in two years. Few persons were injured in a similar incident in 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2025 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).