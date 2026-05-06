India News | NIA Files Chargesheet Against 3 Accused Linked to ISIS Terror Group

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against three accused linked to the proscribed ISIS terrorist organisation in a bioterrorism conspiracy aimed at carrying out mass poisoning of innocent people in public spaces.

According to the NIA, the main accused, Hyderabad-based Dr Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin, along with co-accused Azad and Mohammad Suhel, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, have been chargesheeted before the NIA special court at Ahmedabad (Gujarat) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

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Working under the guidance of their respective IS-linked foreign-based handlers, the accused had operated in a coordinated manner to recruit vulnerable youth radicalised by the handlers to support Jihad and spread terror through illegal prohibited weapons and bioterrorism. They had planned to use 'ricin' - a potent biological toxin occurring naturally in the seeds of castor oil and listed in Schedule I of the Chemical Weapons Convention - to carry out the nefarious agenda of IS.

According to the press release, the case was originally registered by Gujarat ATS, following the arrest of Dr Mohiuddin, an MBBS from China, after he was caught at a toll plaza carrying illegal weapons, a bottle containing four litres of castor oil and other incriminatory articles in his car in November 2025. Investigation by the ATS had led to the arrest of the other two accused the same day.

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Azad and Suhel were found to have earlier picked up parcels of money and illegal prohibited weapons from a dead-drop site in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, and dropped them at a location in Chhatral, Gujarat, for Moinuddin to pick up.

After taking over the investigation in January 2026, NIA found that Moinuddin was involved in the conspiracy by his handler on the promise of being made an ISIS 'Amir' of South Asia. He had transformed his Hyderabad residence into a clandestine laboratory for preparing 'ricin' from castor seeds.

NIA investigations revealed that the other two accused had knowingly participated in the conspiracy by maintaining contact with handlers, receiving and utilising proceeds of terror, conducting reconnaissance, taking an oath of allegiance, and collecting illegal arms and ammunition. Suhel had acted as the crucial link between the handler and other co-accused for recruitment, coordination, and handling of funds and weapons consignments. He had received and distributed funds, conducted reconnaissance, handled and transported illegal weapons, recorded Bay'ah (Oath), and prepared ISIS flags, the release stated.

The investigation in the case is underway as part of NIA's efforts to track the handlers and others involved in the conspiracy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)