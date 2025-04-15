New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against three accused, including a Pakistani handler, in a terror conspiracy case involving seizure of arms and ammunition in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Jammu has named Abdul Aziz, Munawar Hussain and Nazir Hussain alias Nazir Ahmed alias Shaheen as accused in the case.

Nazir Hussain, currently active in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), is an operative of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) terrorist organisation, a statement issued by the probe agency said.

According to NIA investigations, Nazir was involved in motivating vulnerable people of Kashmir to engage in acts of violence as part of the larger conspiracy hatched by various proscribed organisations and their associates to carry out terrorist activities in the region.

Nazir would share inflammatory audio clips and video notes with local sympathisers of the terror outfits, inciting them to pursue 'Jihad' and wage a war against India, the NIA said.

He also provided them with arms, ammunition and hand grenades, etc to carry out the violent agenda of the terrorist organisations seeking to spread terror among the people, it said.

The case was registered by the NIA on the basis of a police FIR of October 2024. The FIR was based on the arrest of Abdul Aziz and seizure of two grenades from his bag by a police party at Surankote, Poonch, according to the statement.

"His interrogation had led to the arrest of Munawar Hussain, from whom one pistol with one magazine and nine rounds was seized," it added.

Both the accused were in contact with handler Nazir, subsequent investigations revealed, exposing a conspiracy from across the border to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir through acts of violence and terror aimed at disrupting the region's communal harmony and peace, the NIA said.

