New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 12 locations in Jammu in connection with a case relating to infiltration by terrorists from across the border.

The raids are underway at these locations in close coordination with police and security forces since morning based on specific inputs, officials said.

The searches are being carried out at the hideouts of overground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists. Premises of sympathizers and cadres of these organisations were also searched as part of the crackdown.

NIA had registered the case (RC-04/2024/NIA/JMU) on directions from Ministry of Home Affairs, on October 24th based on information regarding the infiltration of active terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed into Indian Territory through the international Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).

These infiltrations were facilitated by OGWs and other terror associates based in villages in the Jammu region, who were engaged in providing logistical support, food, shelter, and money to the terrorists.

Further investigation is underway.

The anti-terror agency had conducted similar searches in November last year in connection with the case and seized various incriminating documents from the premises of the suspects. (ANI)

