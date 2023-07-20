Srinagar, Jul 20 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

The raids were conducted in the Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian districts of the Kashmir valley, they said.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar Richest MLA in India With Assets Worth Rs 1,413 Crore, Check Full List of Top 10 Wealthiest and Poorest MLAs.

During the raids, the NIA sleuths were accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel.

According to officials, the raids are a part of the federal agency's probe into a terror-related case.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Four Killed As Bus Hits E-Rickshaw on Ayodhya Highway in Safdarjung.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)