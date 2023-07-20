Barabanki, July 20: Four persons were killed on the Ayodhya highway in the Safdarganj area here when a state transport bus hit an e-rickshaw, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a bus from Lucknow to Ayodhya hit an e-rickshaw carrying nine people, killing four, Additional SP Akhilesh Narain Singh said. Ahmedabad Road Accident: 9 Dead in Mishap Near ISKCON Temple on SG Highway (See Pics and Video).

Those who died in the incident have been identified as Bindara (40), Pinki (38), Vijay (45) and Chandara (60). Five persons were injured in the incident and were rushed to the hospital. Three of them were referred to Lucknow for better treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)