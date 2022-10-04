Gurugram, Oct 4 (PTI) The police have arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian national here and recovered 160 gm of heroin from his possession, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Fernando Benz, was arrested near the Kherki Daula toll plaza here late on Monday night, they said.

The accused is being interrogated, police said.

Police said Benz arrived in India from Nigeria on a medical visa in August last year and stays in Delhi's Dwarka area.

"He was staying in Delhi illegally even after the expiry of the visa period. He has been selling heroin in Delhi and Gurugram for the last six months.

"He had finalised a deal to buy heroin from a man. When he reached the toll plaza by cab, the crime unit team nabbed him and recovered 160 gm of heroin from his possession," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

An FIR under NDPS Act and Foreigner Act has been registered at Kherki Daula police station against the Nigerian, police added.

