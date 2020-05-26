India News | Nine More People Die of COVID-19 in TN, Toll Now 127; 646 Test Positive, Tally Touches 17,728

Chennai, May 26 (PTI) Five men and four women succumbed to COVID-19 while 646 people tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday taking the infection tally in Tamil Nadu to 17,728, health authorities said.

As the cases continued to mount, Chief Minister K Palaniswami held a virtual meeting from the Secretariat with medical and public health experts on testing strategies, treatment protocols, flattening the COVID-19 death curve, protecting the vulnerable groups and preparedness in hospitals. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, officials led by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and Chief Scientist, World Health Organisation, Soumya Swaminathan and Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Epidemiology, and scientist Prabhdeep Kaur were among the experts who participated. Palaniswami advised State officials to further increase the focus on containment and prevention activities in Chennai, which accounted for 65.65 per cent of Tamil Nadu's total coronavirus cases.

Also Read | Desert Locusts: Know About the Harmful â€˜Tiddi Dalâ€™, From Species to Difference Between Locusts and Grasshoppers.

Chennai accounted for 11,640 of the total cases and of the 646 who turned positive today, 509 belonged to the state capital. With the new fatalities, the death toll in the state has risen to 127 and at least 89 deaths were from Chennai. Those dead had comorbid conditions including diabetes and hypertension and a 76-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai had chronic kidney disease, a health department bulletin said. As many as 611 people were discharged and 9,342 patients have till date recovered from the infection while the active cases stood at 8,256. Five people who returned from Dubai and 35 from Maharashtra were among the 646 people who tested positive today and with this, the aggregate number of virus cases in Tamil Nadu touched 17,728. Till date, 86 people from abroad and 36 passengers who arrived by trains have tested positive.

A total of 4,31,739 samples have been examined till date, of which 10,289 were tested today.

Also Read | Karnataka Temples to Open From June 1, State Govt Directs Temple Authorities to Follow SOPs for Coronavirus Screening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)