Karnataka Temples to Open From June 1, State Govt Directs Temple Authorities to Follow SOPs for Coronavirus Screening

VIttala Temple in Hampi. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Bengaluru, May 26: The Karnataka government has decided to open temples from June 1, following the end of coronavirus lockdown on May 31. The state government, however, mentioned it clearly that all temple authorities will have to follow Standard Operating Protocol, which will issued. Among other things, the state government also said that online seva booking will start from tomorrow in 52 temples.

Informing about the latest development, State Minister for Muzrai Department, Kota Srinivas Poojari, said, "Karnataka govt has decided to open temples from June 1. Standard Operating Protocol to be followed, which will be issued. We'll make necessary arrangements till May 31. Online seva booking will start from tomorrow in 52 temples." 'Seva Sindhu' E-Pass Mandatory for Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave or Enter Karnataka via Road, Rail and Air Travel; Here's How to Register at sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in

Here's what Poojari said:

Karnataka govt has decided to open temples from June 1. Standard Operating Protocol to be followed, which will be issued. We'll make necessary arrangements till May 31. Online seva booking will start from tomorrow in 52 temples:Kota Srinivas Poojari,State Minister for Muzrai dept — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Earlier, the Karnataka government has launched a web portal "Seva Sindhu" to facilitate the movement of stranded citizens amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The portal- sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in -issues E-pass which is mandatory for any mode of travel. Those who want to travel to other states from Karnataka and from other states to Karnataka need to register on "sevasindhu" website. The government will share all intimations to the user. E-pass is also necessary for air travel.