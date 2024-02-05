Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 5 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation of the BJP on Monday staged a protest march to the National Institute of Technology-Calicut here, seeking action against the woman professor who had allegedly glorified Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Professor A Shaija of NIT had been booked by police on Saturday for her Facebook comment "expressing pride" in Nathuram Godse for "saving India".

ABVP activists marched to the institution and burnt an effigy of Godse.

ABVP leaders sought action against the professor saying she posted an insulting comment against the Mahatma.

"The professor posted something which is insulting the Father of the nation and praising Godse who assassinated him," a student leader said while addressing the ABVP activists.

Shaija, a senior faculty member of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at NIT here, posted a comment on Facebook on January 30 saying "Proud of Godse for saving India."

She was commenting on a post by a lawyer, Krishna Raj, who posted Godse's photograph captioning it Hindu Mahasabha activist Nathuram Vinayak Godse, a hero of many in India.

Multiple complaints were lodged against Professor Shaija in several police stations in the city by various student organisations, including SFI, KSU and MSF, following which an FIR was registered against her.

IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot) was invoked against the professor.

Kunnamangalam and Nadakkavu police stations were among those where complaints were filed against her.

