Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS), conceptualised and designed as a state-of-the-art campus, was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The school is located adjacent to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) campus at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Government May Stop Construction Work in National Capital If AQI Remains Above 400.

Speaking on the occasion, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, said, "We always wanted DAIS to be a happy school where teaching is a pleasure and learning a joy. As we look back, we are humbled that, just in two decades, we could make a difference in the lives of thousands of children and their families. And it is with a great sense of gratitude and optimism that we look ahead to the future as the new generation takes the lead, with a strong commitment to building on this culture of excellence."

"I am honoured to dedicate this new temple of learning--NMAJS--to the city of Mumbai and to the entire nation," she added.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Might Be Arrested Tomorrow, Claims AAP; Doesn't Reveal Who Will Lead Party.

"The new school has been conceptualised and designed as a state-of-the-art campus, with flexible learning spaces, provision for students to collaborate and work in small or large groups, and to facilitate personalised instruction," an official release read.

Isha Ambani, the Vice-Chairperson and the driving force behind the vision and development of this school of the future, said, "My mother, my role model, envisioned DAIS as an international school with an Indian mind, an Indian heart, and an Indian soul, and it has transformed the face of education in India in unimaginable ways. We have built NMAJS on the foundational principles and unique strengths of DAIS, with the overarching goal of equipping children with 21st-century skills."

"NMAJS is poised to take forward the journey of excellence that DAIS has traversed. since it was established in 2003 under the visionary leadership of Nita Ambani. A teacher at heart and an educationist with extraordinary passion and commitment, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, has led DAIS into the league of the best schools in the world in just 20 years. Today, DAIS is the No. 1 International School in India and among the Top 20 IB Schools in the world," the official release read.

"On the occasion, a Vaastu Pooja of the new NMAJS was held in the presence of family, friends, well-wishers, students, and teachers. This auspicious occasion was also the birthday of NitaAmbani," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)