Patna (Bihar) [India], June 23 (ANI): In a major infrastructural development for Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the much-awaited six-lane Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge on Monday. The project provides connectivity across the Ganges and will boost regional development. The inauguration marks the completion of the first phase of a project envisioned a decade ago to link previously isolated regions like Diyara Jalla directly with Patna.

Minister of Road Construction, Nitin Nabin, appreciated the Chief Minister's vision, stating, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, every nook and corner of Bihar is getting better connectivity. Diyara Jalla was completely untouched by the mainland. CM Nitish Kumar saw the vision and started this initiative in 2015, and now, in 2025, the first phase of this development is completed."

Also Read | Sangli Shocker: Man Bludgeons Daughter to Death With Stone Grinder Handle in Front of Family for Scoring Low in NEET in Maharashtra, Arrested.

Former MLA from Raghopur, Satish Rai, who was also present at the inauguration, recalled the initial demand for the project, saying, "Before 2005, there was no development in Bihar. During our election campaign in Raghavpur, I had asked the Chief Minister for direct connectivity. He promised that you need a highway, we need Satish, and today, he has fulfilled that promise."

Locals shared heartfelt reactions to the historic moment. Uday Kumar Singh, a resident of the region, expressed his joy, "After independence, it will be for the first time that this place will get direct connectivity to Patna city. We were forced to travel by boat. Now we'll reach Patna in minutes."

Also Read | Ludhiana West Assembly By-Election 2025: AAP Candidate Sanjeev Arora Defeats Congress' Bharat Bhushan Ashu by Margin of 10,637 Votes in Punjab Bypoll.

Another local, Sanjay Kumar Singh, added, "I'm speechless. We used to face so many problems. Even thinking of travelling was a task. Now, this bridge changes everything."

The Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge spans the Ganges, connecting Kacchi Dargah in Patna to Bidupur in Vaishali district. With a total length of 9.76 km, the bridge links NH 31 to NH 322, easing traffic burden on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and decongesting Patna. The bridge, whose foundation stone was laid in August 2015, is set to be fully operational by July 2025.

In parallel, a new bridge has also been planned between Arrah and Chhapra, further expanding Bihar's growing highway network. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)