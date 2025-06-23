Sangli, June 23: In a shocking incident, a man bludgeoned his 17-year-old daughter to death for scoring low marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Maharashtra's Sangli district. The accused, Dhondiram Bhosale, attacked his daughter, Sadhana, with the wooden handle of a stone grinder in front of family after a heated argument. The brutal assault took place at their home in Nelkaranji village, leaving the girl critically injured.

According to a Money Control report, the tragic incident unfolded after Sadhana scored low marks in the NEET exam, which angered her father, Dhondiram Bhosale, a school teacher. During the argument, Sadhana reportedly questioned her father, asking, "Papa, which collector did you become? You also had low marks," further enraging him. In a fit of rage, he grabbed the wooden handle of a stone grinder used for making flour and repeatedly struck her in the presence of his wife and son. Sangli Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Axe 3 Weeks Into Marriage After Fearing She Could No Longer Avoid Sexual Relations With Him in Maharashtra, Arrested.

As per the Free Press Journal report, despite Sadhana’s severe injuries, her father did not immediately seek medical attention. Instead, he waited until the next day to take her to a hospital in Sangli, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The post-mortem confirmed that she died due to multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the attack. Raja Raghuvanshi-Like Murder Case in Sangli: Woman Kills Husband 15 Days After Marriage With Axe in Maharashtra; Arrested.

Following a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the police arrested Dhondiram Bhosale. Senior inspector Vinay Bahir of Atpadi police station confirmed the arrest and said the accused would be charged with the brutal murder.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

