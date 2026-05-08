India News | Nitish Kumar Meets Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, Extends Wishes After Cabinet Expansion

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal (United) Chief Nitish Kumar on Friday held a courtesy meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday during which the CM was extended best wishes for the successful discharge of his new responsibilities following the recent cabinet expansion.

In a post on X, the JD(U) Chief posted, "Today, at 7, Circular Road, the Honorable Chief Minister Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji held a courtesy meeting. During this time, he was extended best wishes for the successful operation of his new responsibilities and the expanded cabinet. I am confident that under his leadership, Bihar will continue to advance on the path of steady progress."

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Earlier on Thursday, the Bihar government witnessed a major cabinet expansion as 32 ministers, including senior leaders and first-time entrants, were inducted into the Council of Ministers at a grand ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The expansion comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government in Bihar, with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary strengthening the administrative structure following a decisive electoral mandate.

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The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and several senior NDA leaders, marking a major political show of strength by the ruling alliance.

As part of the expansion, leaders from the BJP (15), Janata Dal (United) (13), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (2), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (1) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (1) were inducted into the Council of Ministers.

The BJP ministers who took oath include Ram Kripal Yadav, Kedar Gupta, Nitish Mishra, Mithlesh Tiwari, Rama Nishad, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Jaiswal, Pramod Chandravanshi, Lakhvinder Paswan, Sanjay Singh (Tiger), Engineer Kumar Shailendra, Nand Kishore Ram, Ramchandra Prasad, Arun Shankar Prasad and Shreyasi Singh.

The JD(U) ministers who took oath include Nishant Kumar, Shravan Kumar, Madan Sahni, Lesi Singh, Shweta Gupta, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Damodar Rawat and Bulo Mandal. (ANI)

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