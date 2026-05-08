Mumbai Shocker: School Peon Arrested for Se*ual Harassment of 6-Year-Old in Govandi; POCSO Case Registered

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Mumbai, May 8: A 45-year-old school peon has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a six-year-old student in the Govandi area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, said police on Friday. The incident, which took place at a reputable local school, has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious questions regarding student safety. According to the Mumbai Police, the minor victim managed to overcome his fear and recounted the ordeal to his family upon returning home from school. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the family immediately took the child to the Govandi Police Station to lodge a formal complaint. Acting with urgency, authorities took the accused into custody shortly thereafter.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Se*ual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigators are currently scrutinising the school’s CCTV footage and interrogating staff members to determine the sequence of events. Meanwhile, parents of other students have expressed deep concern over the school administration’s failure to provide a secure environment, demanding stricter vetting of non-teaching staff. This arrest follows another recent case of harassment in the city. On April 26, Mumbai Police arrested 24-year-old Ashraf, an employee at a private firm, for allegedly stalking and se*ually harassing a 19-year-old former colleague. The complainant, who previously worked at a telecalling company, stated she had never interacted with the accused during her employment. Odisha Horror: 4 Teachers and Peon Arrested for Allegedly Raping Class 7 Girl ‘Over a Year’ in Kendrapara.

According to the victim, Ashraf obtained her phone number from an office WhatsApp group after she resigned and began sending lewd messages, obscene photos, and videos. Despite repeated warnings, the harassment escalated. The woman further alleged that the accused attempted to pressure her into an interfaith relationship, purportedly claiming that "Hindu women like Muslim men" and offering to wear a 'Kalava' (sacred Hindu thread) or visit temples to gain her trust. Mumbai: School Peon Sexually Assaults Minor Girl Several Times Since Past Three Months in Santacruz, Threatens Victim To Remain Silent; Arrested.

Following her formal complaint, the police moved swiftly to apprehend the suspect. These back-to-back incidents have intensified the dialogue in Mumbai regarding the necessity of robust workplace safety protocols and the urgent need for heightened vigilance within educational institutions to protect minors from predators.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).