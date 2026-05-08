Titan Share Price Today, May 8: Stocks Jump 6% After Strong Revenue Growth in Q4 FY26 Result

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Titan Company (NSE: TITAN) reported a mixed set of fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, May 7, with strong revenue growth led by robust jewellery demand, while profitability and operating margins came in below market expectations. The Tata Group company posted a consolidated net profit of INR 1,124 crore for the quarter ended March, up 29.2% from INR 870 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the figure was below the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of INR 1,330 crore.

Revenue from operations surged 77.6% year-on-year to INR 23,934 crore, significantly ahead of analysts’ estimate of INR 20,150 crore, supported by strong growth in the jewellery business. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 8, 2026: Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Lodha Developers Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Titan’s EBITDA rose 19.3% to INR 1,715 crore from INR 1,438 crore a year earlier. However, the operating performance fell short of expectations, with EBITDA missing the Street estimate of INR 2,128 crore. The company’s EBITDA margin narrowed to 7.2% from 10.7% in the year-ago quarter, lower than the estimated 10.6%.

The decline in margins came despite healthy demand trends, as elevated gold prices and changing product mix weighed on profitability. Titan Showcases 'Chambers of Time' at India Watch Weekend 2026 Charting India's Global Horological Ascent Through Artistry and Innovation.

Titan said its jewellery business grew 50% year-on-year to around INR 18,195 crore during the quarter, excluding bullion and digi-gold sales. The company said consumer demand remained resilient even amid high gold prices, supported by festive and wedding-related purchases.

Managing Director Ajoy Chawla said FY26 marked a “landmark year” for the company, highlighting that Titan added nearly INR 25,000 crore in annual revenue within a single year after crossing the INR 50,000 crore revenue milestone in FY25.

He said the quarter was supported by the company’s “Festival of Diamonds” campaign across brands including Tanishq, Mia, Zaya, CaratLane, beYon and Damas.

During the quarter, Titan completed the acquisition of a 67% stake in Damas Jewellery, strengthening its footprint in the Gulf region as part of its international expansion plans. The company’s board also recommended a dividend of INR 15 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Following the earnings announcement, Titan shares rose more than 6% during intraday trade to touch a high of INR 4,579 on the NSE. Investors appeared encouraged by the company’s strong revenue momentum and continued growth in its core jewellery segment despite pressure on margins.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNBC-TV18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).