India News | NMC to Remain Closed on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The National Media Centre will remain closed on Tuesday as sanitization of the building is being carried out as per health ministry protocols after Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.

Dhatwalia was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre at 7 pm on Sunday after which the National Media Centre, where his office is located, was closed and remained shut on Monday.

Sources said NMC staff has been told that all those who came in contact with Dhatwalia should take all necessary precautions as advised in the Health ministry protocols.

All activities of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), including holding of press conferences, will take place in Shastri Bhawan till the NMC is completely sanitised and reopened.

