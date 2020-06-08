Mumbai's COVID-19 Count Nears 50,000-Mark With 1,314 New Cases Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Maharashtra's Tally Reaches 88,528

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 8: The count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai neared 50,000-mark on Monday, with a total of 1,314 new cases being recorded in past 24 hours. The corresponding period also saw death toll accelerating with 64 more fatalities being reported. The overall tally in Maharashtra reached 88,528, as the state recorded 2,553 new cases. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States/UTs of India.

In Mumbai, the number of coronavirus cases reached 49,863. The city has recorded more cases than any other state of India, and also accounts for over 60 percent of the total cases in Maharashtra.

The period which saw the latest hike in numbers also witnessed a total of 842 patients being discharged in Mumbai. The toll of active infections in the state capital stands at 26,125, whereas, 22,038 patients have been discharged so far. The death toll stands at 1,700.

Across Maharashtra, the recovery rate has improved to nearly 50 percent, as the tally of active infections stands at 44,374. The statewide death toll stands at 3,169, with the number increasing by 109 today.

See Stats of Maharashtra

2553 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in #Maharashtra today. The state tally of #COVID19 positive patients is 88,528. District-wise details of cases and deaths until today are as follows: (3/5)🧵 pic.twitter.com/QRAuh768mV — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) June 8, 2020

Across India, the count of coronavirus cases soared to over 2.56 lakh, with nearly 10,000 cases being recorded in the past 24 hours. The tally includes 1,25,381 active patients along with 1,24,095 patients who have been discharged. The death toll peaked to 7,135.