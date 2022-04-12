New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The government completed transactions worth Rs 96,000 crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in 2021-22, surpassing the ambitious programme's first-year target of Rs 88,000 crore, a top official said on Tuesday.

Road, power, coal and mining assets helped in surpassing the first-year target, the official said, adding that the long term investment impact of the transactions completed in the last fiscal is estimated at Rs 9 lakh crore.

In August 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Rs 6 lakh crore-NMP over four years to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors.

