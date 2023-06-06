Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that it cannot be an ally of the Congress because it had ordered Operation Blue Star in 1984 and shown disregard for the Sikh community.

Speaking about its former alliance with the BJP, he said, "If the BJP comes to the conclusion that partners should be given due respect in an alliance, nothing is impossible in politics."

The Akali Dal had been a long standing partner of the BJP before it broke its alliance over differences about the Farmers' Bill. The Congress has been rallying support for a united opposition front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress had launched Operation Blue Star between June 1-6, 1984. It was commanded by the Indian Army to remove separatists who were in hiding at the Golden Temple at Amritsar.

The Indian military entered into the premises of the temple to drive out the Sikh extremist religious leader, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed followers.

The operation was ordered by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, primarily to take control of the Harmandir Sahib Complex in Amritsar (popularly known as the Golden Temple) where Bhindranwale supporters had stashed a large number of arms.

The operation was heavily criticised by many Sikhs. Months later, PM Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards for permitting the operation.(ANI).

