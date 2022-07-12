Bhubaneswar, Jul 12 (PTI) The Police Tuesday said that it has not come across any evidence of ragging linked to the suicidal death of a woman student of the BJB Autonomous College even as the victim's parents continued their dharna for the 11th day here.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh at a press conference here said that the police have questioned as many as 198 persons including students, hostel inmates, staff and faculty members while probing into the suicidal death of the 19 year-old woman, a student of Plus-III first year.

“The police have so far questioned 198 students and hostel inmates of the college, friends, relatives and family members of the victim, but none indicated towards ragging. Police also asked them whether the woman was under pressure,” the DCP said, adding that her cellphone would be sent to Singapore to retrieve data.

He said the technical experts, cyber experts, forensic science technology and even a psychologist were engaged in the investigation. None have got any clue which indicates the victim was the subject of ragging.

The DCP said that the police still engaged in the investigation and a phone number has been distributed among the students to provide any information related to the case confidentially.

The woman was found hanging in her hostel room on July 2. A purported suicide note found near her pointed to alleged ragging by three seniors that drove her to take the extreme step. But no names were mentioned in the note.

Meanwhile, the woman's parents after being evicted from their agitation in front of the college gate, shifted their dharna to the Lower PMG Square here. “How many days, the police will take to identify the three seniors who abated her suicide? We will continue dharna here till the justice is delivered. If the police is unable to trace out the culprits, it is better to hand over the case to CBI,” the parents said.

They alleged that some students have told that the warden and the superintendent of the college are not listening to their grievances and threatening them not to disclose anything. Till these officials are not removed from their posts, an impartial probe cannot be conducted as the students in hostels are in tremendous stress and pressure, the victim's father said.

“We have no trust in police. They have not yet informed us on the status of the investigation. Those who are responsible for my daughter's death are still in the college. How can we get justice till these people are at the helm,.” Her mother asked.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress said that it will raise the issue in the Assembly when it reassembles on Wednesday. “It is grossly inhuman to drag the victim's mother on streets in order to lift her dharna. The police have violated human rights,” said CLP leader Narasingha Mishra.

